Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.99. 287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,279. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CASY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.