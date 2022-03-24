Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 10.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.44. 41,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,417. The company has a market cap of $193.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.