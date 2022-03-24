Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $760,000 Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,647,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

NYSE PKG traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.82. The company had a trading volume of 410,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,459. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.24. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $157.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

