Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 46.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 58.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE NGG traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.27. 6,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.87. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $76.77.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.
