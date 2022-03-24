Financial Contrast: Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) and Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) and Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biotricity and Engie Brasil Energia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 5 0 3.00 Engie Brasil Energia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biotricity presently has a consensus target price of $6.40, indicating a potential upside of 168.91%. Given Biotricity’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Engie Brasil Energia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and Engie Brasil Energia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Engie Brasil Energia $2.32 billion 3.05 $289.83 million N/A N/A

Engie Brasil Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Engie Brasil Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A Engie Brasil Energia 18.51% 31.37% 6.82%

Volatility & Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Biotricity (Get Rating)

Biotricity, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. The firm’s FDA-approved Bioflux MCT technology is comprised of monitoring device and software components, which are made available to the market to assess, establish and develop sales processes, and market dynamics. The company was founded by Waqaas Al-Siddiq and Peter McGoldrick on August 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Engie Brasil Energia (Get Rating)

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 10,431.2 megawatts. The company also transports natural gas through 4,500 km of gas pipelines in the Southeast, Northeast, and North regions of Brazil. In addition, it engages in manufacture, wholesale, retail sale, operation, and maintenance of solar panels. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. operates as a subsidiary of ENGIE SA.

