Financial Review: AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) versus Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) and Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Gentex shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Gentex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AEye and Gentex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye N/A N/A -$2.88 million N/A N/A Gentex $1.73 billion 3.89 $360.80 million $1.49 19.11

Gentex has higher revenue and earnings than AEye.

Volatility and Risk

AEye has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentex has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and Gentex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye N/A -32.54% -7.43% Gentex 20.84% 18.74% 16.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AEye and Gentex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gentex 1 0 3 0 2.50

AEye presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 174.14%. Gentex has a consensus target price of $32.42, suggesting a potential upside of 13.82%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than Gentex.

Summary

Gentex beats AEye on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEye

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities. The Other segment operates in certain Zeeland, Michigan facilities, as well as research and development offices in Salt Lake City, Utah and Santa Clara, CA. Its products include automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, dimmable aircraft windows, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The company was founded by Fred Bauer in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, MI.

