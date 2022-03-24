First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues Earnings Results

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Advantage updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
FA stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About First Advantage (Get Rating)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Advantage (FA)
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.