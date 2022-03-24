First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues Earnings Results

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Advantage updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

FA stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FA. Bank of America initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

