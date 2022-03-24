First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives $17.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 229,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,112 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 101,662 shares during the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.11. 237,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -696.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -149.93%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

