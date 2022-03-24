First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Insider Sells C$3,413,140.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.07, for a total transaction of C$3,413,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,763,427 shares in the company, valued at C$388,473,816.15.

Sprott Mining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total transaction of C$13,155,500.00.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$17.48 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$11.87 and a one year high of C$22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -699.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.04.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

