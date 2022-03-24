First Pacific Financial Sells 174 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Pacific Financial cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,870 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.1% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after buying an additional 39,705 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,852,000 after buying an additional 33,279 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.49 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $231.10 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.69.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

