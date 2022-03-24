First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Trading 1.9% Higher

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.05 and last traded at $15.91. 2,222,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,707,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 138,237 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 262.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 75,807 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,245,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after acquiring an additional 307,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 38.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,134,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,770,000 after buying an additional 878,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

