Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £150 by UBS Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) received a £150 ($197.47) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($204.05) to £138 ($181.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £156.74 ($206.35) to £134.50 ($177.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.90 ($210.51) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($196.16) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £147.53 ($194.23).

LON FLTR opened at GBX 8,958 ($117.93) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £101.85 and its 200 day moving average price is £118.91. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 7,600 ($100.05) and a twelve month high of £167.60 ($220.64). The company has a market capitalization of £15.74 billion and a PE ratio of -37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

