ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.58 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.340 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:FORG traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,066. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.
ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ForgeRock (Get Rating)
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
