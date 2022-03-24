Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Insider Sells $163,257.84 in Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $163,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $14,532.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $7,484.10.
NYSE FET traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.70. 33,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,521. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $133.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.
Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forum Energy Technologies (FET)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.