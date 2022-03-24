Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Insider Sells $163,257.84 in Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $163,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $14,532.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $7,484.10.

NYSE FET traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.70. 33,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,521. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $133.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.63.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.43). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

