Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.18. 593,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,718. FOX has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $106,325,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 342,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 58,151 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 455,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 47,794 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in FOX by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.