FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR) Trading Down 0.7%

FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.34. Approximately 372,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,709% from the average daily volume of 20,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 4.64% of FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

