Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

FNKO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.74.

Shares of FNKO opened at $17.41 on Thursday. Funko has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $884.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.23.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Funko will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 99,076 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $1,797,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 2,393 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $43,361.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,540,316 shares of company stock worth $29,549,199 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Barclays PLC raised its position in Funko by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Funko by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Funko by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 102,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Funko by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

