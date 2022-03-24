Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) & NewHydrogen (NASDAQ:NEWH) Critical Analysis

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) and NewHydrogen (NASDAQ:NEWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fuwei Films and NewHydrogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuwei Films 0 0 0 0 N/A NewHydrogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Fuwei Films has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewHydrogen has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fuwei Films and NewHydrogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuwei Films 11.71% 17.22% 9.51% NewHydrogen N/A N/A -3,006.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Fuwei Films shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NewHydrogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of NewHydrogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fuwei Films and NewHydrogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuwei Films $51.61 million 0.47 $3.01 million $2.04 3.60 NewHydrogen N/A N/A -$140.54 million N/A N/A

Fuwei Films has higher revenue and earnings than NewHydrogen.

Summary

Fuwei Films beats NewHydrogen on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuwei Films (Get Rating)

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries. The company was founded on August 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Weifang, China.

About NewHydrogen (Get Rating)

NewHydrogen, Inc. engages in developing clean energy technologies. It is involved in developing technologies to reduce or replace rare earth materials with inexpensive earth abundant materials in electrolyzers to help usher in a green hydrogen economy; and to increase the storage capacity, lower the cost, and extend the life of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as BioSolar, Inc. and changed its name to NewHydrogen, Inc. in April 2021. NewHydrogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.