FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Issued By Colliers Securities

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Crexendo in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Crexendo’s FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crexendo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

