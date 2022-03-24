FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arkema in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $10.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.64.

Get Arkema alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARKAY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arkema from €136.00 ($149.45) to €142.00 ($156.04) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arkema from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arkema from €123.00 ($135.16) to €120.00 ($131.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arkema from €124.00 ($136.26) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $124.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. Arkema has a 1 year low of $100.21 and a 1 year high of $152.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

About Arkema (Get Rating)

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.