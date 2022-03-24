FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Centamin plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Centamin in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11.

Get Centamin alerts:

CELTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.47) to GBX 108 ($1.42) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. Centamin has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

Centamin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.