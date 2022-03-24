G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.44

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WILC opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.58. G. Willi-Food International has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

