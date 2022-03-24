Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.66

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 64458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.45 million and a PE ratio of -7.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Galantas Gold Company Profile (CVE:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

