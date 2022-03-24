Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.66

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 64458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.45 million and a PE ratio of -7.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Galantas Gold Company Profile (CVE:GAL)
Featured Stories
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.