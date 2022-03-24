GameStop (NYSE:GME) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 43.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months on concerns of mounting losses. The company posted lower-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 bottom-line results. While net sales continued to increase year over year, the company reported a loss against earnings in the year-ago period. This was the seventh loss reported in the last eight quarters. Management highlighted that supply chain bottlenecks coupled with the Omicron variant had a material impact on this past year’s holiday season. The company absorbed higher costs and increased spending to evolve into a digitally advanced player in the gaming industry. We note that adjusted SG&A expenses rose 28.4% in the quarter. GameStop has been encountering stiff competition as well as growing consumers’ preference for downloading video game content.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat, GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of GME opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $344.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average of $155.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GameStop will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in GameStop by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 275.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

