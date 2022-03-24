GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 4.6% on Insider Buying Activity

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $98.54 and last traded at $98.54. 6,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,207,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.20.

Specifically, Director Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $71.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of -1.61.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,194,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GameStop by 306.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in GameStop by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

