GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Down 6.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $58.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GDS traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $39.90. 13,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,157,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.63.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GDS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of GDS by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of GDS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,518,000 after acquiring an additional 379,163 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 525.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 61,645 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $49.83. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

