General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.790-$3.866 EPS.

GIS opened at $64.23 on Thursday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,992 shares of company stock worth $2,057,303 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

