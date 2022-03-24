Genesis Shards (GS) Tops One Day Volume of $37,697.00

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $715,318.06 and $37,697.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for $0.0595 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00047988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.39 or 0.07046903 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,951.42 or 0.99994268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043633 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.