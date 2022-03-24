George B. Hanna Acquires 4,000 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) insider George B. Hanna bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
SCWX opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. SecureWorks Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.99.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
SCWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.17.
About SecureWorks (Get Rating)
SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.
