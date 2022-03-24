Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,916,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after buying an additional 461,580 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,244. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 9.11.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.