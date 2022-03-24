Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.01

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.01 and last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 35911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSL shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $153.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.