Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Shares Up 2.6%

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 6,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 58,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38.
Gold Springs Resource Company Profile (TSE:GRC)
Read More
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Springs Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Springs Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.