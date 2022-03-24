Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) will post $263.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.40 million and the highest is $264.60 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $239.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 54.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GDEN shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.12. The stock had a trading volume of 209,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,119. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.63.

In related news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $4,149,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,111,000 after acquiring an additional 279,692 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 499.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,819,000 after acquiring an additional 760,619 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $30,870,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 24,852 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

