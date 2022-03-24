Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.38

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.38 and last traded at $58.48, with a volume of 1468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.23.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 54.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $9,548,045.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $932,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

