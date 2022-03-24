Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Trading Down 1.3%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 3,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.

About Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)

Goldsource Mines, Inc is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

