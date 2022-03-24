Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 2,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 137,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the third quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,460,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gores Technology Partners II by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.