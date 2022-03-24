GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.43. 1,157,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,099,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$223.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70.

In other GoviEx Uranium news, Director I. Rodrigo A. Romo sold 80,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$36,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$148,275.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

