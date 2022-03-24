Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.67

Shares of Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23.
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
