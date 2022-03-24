Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Greenbrook TMS to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.
Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrook TMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.
Greenbrook TMS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
