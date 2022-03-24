Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Greenbrook TMS to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrook TMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenbrook TMS stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Greenbrook TMS were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

