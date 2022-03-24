Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $35.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the coupon company’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.92. 1,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $564.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.33. Groupon has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.59 million. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Groupon will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Groupon by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Groupon by 750.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter worth about $91,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon (Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.