Guess? (NYSE:GES) to Repurchase $175.00 million in Outstanding Stock

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NYSE:GES traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,047. Guess? has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.92 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 6.61%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Guess? will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Guess? Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.