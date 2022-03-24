Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.63.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $222.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.37. The company has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of -97.47 and a beta of 1.71. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

