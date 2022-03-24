Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.22 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in United Rentals by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11,331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after acquiring an additional 390,950 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,042,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.42.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $354.43 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.94 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

