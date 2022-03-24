Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.42 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,109 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 524,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,352,000 after acquiring an additional 76,114 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 325,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,771,000 after acquiring an additional 73,015 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.99.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,077 shares of company stock valued at $41,821,835. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $190.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

