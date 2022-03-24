Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.1% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,637 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $233.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.66. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. lifted their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.31.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

