Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

NYSE:MLM opened at $375.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.24 and a 1-year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

