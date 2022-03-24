Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.39.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $220.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.19. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.30 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.