Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,072 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,682 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,419,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,183 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after buying an additional 609,325 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,434,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after buying an additional 496,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 520,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,272,000 after buying an additional 481,668 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.25.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,067,123. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $207.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $167.37 and a one year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.