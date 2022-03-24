Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,277 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,051,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Hershey by 119.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,009,000 after buying an additional 370,564 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Hershey by 143.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,503,000 after buying an additional 273,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 45.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,680,000 after buying an additional 211,266 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY opened at $207.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $154.92 and a 52 week high of $216.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $153,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,013,059 shares of company stock worth $205,959,229 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.