Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,848 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $20,215,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Workday by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $319,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.78 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,367.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

